Jernhusen
Jernhusen is a state-owned real estate developer. Their mission is both to maintain the current buildings along the Swedish railway
system and build new commercial properties. When you are both creating legacies and maintaining existing ones, there is great need for brand clarity throughout. Jernhusen needed a unified identity and a solid foundation to build upon going forward.
By working closely with the client, we wanted to consolidate the identity across all touchpoints, both analog and digital.
We created a bespoke brand typeface with its roots in the shape of railways and in architectural development. We also crafted the concept and design strategy, a completely new design system, brand patterns, a refreshed logo and a website.
The brand typeface is a striking part of the identity. It carries strong characteristics but never distracts from the message: it rather emboldens it. This is mostly how we use it: bold, straight-forward and strong.
The digital presence is clear & simple, with scaled back colors and graphic elements to give importance to the experience. Typography and the vibrant orange color are the only elements allowed some impact, but even they have been scaled back in favor of function.
The new signage system is created with one idea in mind: you should never have to think twice about where you are. It’s built on strong hierarchy and designed to be incredibly simple. Since it’s modular, it’s easy to apply on almost any surface.
The typeface consists of 5 weights. We looked at how railway typography had taken form throughout history but felt that most of the specimens we found where, while very functional, not very expressive. Instead we looked at actual railway grids and switches, and how simple yet visually striking they are. This, paired with an idea of modern architecture and functionalism formed the base on which we built the typeface. Part legacy, part nowness.
We developed a pattern based on the logotype and the notion of traveling, not between stations, but between station areas containing shopping, restaurants and offices developed by Jernhusen.
The pattern works especially well on its own, on vehicles or walls of a temporary construction site. Through multiple color combinations, mixed with typography or not, we can achieve different levels of impact.
Thank You!