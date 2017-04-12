Jernhusen

Jernhusen is a state-owned real estate developer. Their mission is both to maintain the current buildings along the Swedish railway

system and build new commercial properties. When you are both creating legacies and maintaining existing ones, there is great need for brand clarity throughout. Jernhusen needed a unified identity and a solid foundation to build upon going forward.

By working closely with the client, we wanted to consolidate the identity across all touchpoints, both analog and digital.