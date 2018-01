Do you believe in more?

FKA twigs x Nike global campaign for Zonal Strength tights.





FKA twigs, Jay Kirton, Miles Chamley-Watson, English Gardner, Saskia Horton, Paleta CalmQuality shot in and around Mexico City.





Creative direction FKA twigs.

Styled by Matthew Josephs.

Make up by Kabuki.

Hair by Soichi Inagaki.

Stills produced by Felix Mondino at Iconoclast Image.