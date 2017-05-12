Multiple Owners
BOND Creative Agency Helsinki, Finland
Marko Salonen Helsinki, Finland
Christofer Goertz Helsinki, Finland
Loupedeck
    Loupedeck is a photo editing console for Adobe Lightroom. Bond created the identity and website for the start-up to help build their business.
Helping a start-up build their business

Loupedeck is a photo editing console for Adobe Lightroom. Bond created the identity and website for the start-up to help build their business. Bond’s agile and efficient process for identity and web creation allowed Loupedeck to quickly launch their product to the market. The public website features e.g. a blog, video tutorials and a support page, ensuring that visitors get all the information they need about the product. The webshop was built as a custom reusable WordPress plugin that’s based on React, Redux & Shopify SDK. This solution makes it possible to turn any WordPress page into a lightweight Shopify Store with a few clicks.

Check out the website: loupedeck.com
Photography: Kaapo Kamu

