Léonard Dupond
Paris, France
ETERNITY an exhibition in Nantes
Illustration
Exhibition Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/3/2017
ETERNITY an exhibition in Nantes
Illustration
Exhibition Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/3/2017
About
About
Hi, I had the great opportunity to illustrate an entire exhibition, for the museum of natural history in Nantes. The exhibition is about immortality.
Hi, I had the great opportunity to illustrate an entire exhibition, for the museum of natural history in Nantes. The exhibition is about immortality.
Published:
You can buy Art-prints
here
Léonard Dupond
Paris, France
Inventing the future of space
by:
Léonard Dupond
Illustration
1783
19461
Featured On:
7/11/2017
The Captain's Extraordinary Invention
by:
Léonard Dupond
Illustration
660
3587
Featured On:
3/20/2017
CRUISE CONTROL let's take an autonomous ride !
by:
Léonard Dupond
Illustration
1946
39386
Featured On:
2/5/2017
Arte Cinema's sci fi movie thumbnails
by:
Léonard Dupond
Illustration
1716
22613
Featured On:
11/14/2016
Let's take a dive into Virtual Reality
by:
Léonard Dupond
Illustration
1061
7672
Featured On:
12/31/2016
Basic Info
Hi, I had the great opportunity to illustrate an entire exhibition, for the museum of natural history in Nantes. The exhibition is about immortality.
Published:
Credits
Léonard Dupond
Paris, France
Tags
Nantes
Exhibition
exposition
Immortality
Eternity
Planets
science
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
