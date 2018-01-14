Exposure Exhibition

About

Exposure proudly showcases the work of emerging young artists and designers as they celebrate their achievements and embark on the next step in their creative journey. Exposure is the premier showcase for graduating creative arts students from Massey University College of Creative Arts in Wellington. The exhibition includes work by undergraduate students across all subject areas, from industrial to spatial design, photography to fine art, and by students from our Master of Design and Master of Fine Arts programmes. This year the exhibition will also include work by the first cohort of students to graduate from the Bachelor of Creative Media Production degree. All of our students, who began their journeys at kitchen tables, or in high school or workplace studios all over the world, are very excited to show you their extraordinary talents and achievements. Read Less

