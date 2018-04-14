Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Multiple Owners
Hunky - dunky
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Jessica Chapiness
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Yonito Tanu
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
What defines you?
Art Direction
Digital Art
Graphic Design
927
196
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/14/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Multiple Owners
Hunky - dunky
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Jessica Chapiness
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Yonito Tanu
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
What defines you?
Art Direction
Digital Art
Graphic Design
927
196
19
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/14/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
This project is about people. We’ve represented 5 different personalities in different sets by using a variety of block pieces.
Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Add to Collection
Copy link
Multiple Owners
Hunky - dunky
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Jessica Chapiness
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Yonito Tanu
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Summer diary
Multiple Owners
by:
Hunky - dunky
by:
Yonito Tanu
by:
Jessica Chapiness
Digital Art
1641
8415
Featured On:
10/25/2017
Superheroes
Multiple Owners
by:
Hunky - dunky
by:
Jessica Chapiness
by:
Yonito Tanu
Art Direction
353
2829
Featured On:
9/28/2017
Cruzcampo Carnaval'17
Multiple Owners
by:
Hunky - dunky
by:
Yonito Tanu
by:
Jessica Chapiness
Art Direction
1749
13033
Featured On:
4/11/2017
Optimal Uptime
Multiple Owners
by:
Hunky - dunky
by:
Yonito Tanu
by:
Jessica Chapiness
Art Direction
867
6150
Featured On:
1/10/2017
At any time - Bankia & Transporte Público de Madrid
Multiple Owners
by:
Hunky - dunky
by:
Yonito Tanu
by:
Jessica Chapiness
Art Direction
190
1517
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
This project is about people. We’ve represented 5 different personalities in different sets by using a variety of block pieces.
Published:
Credits
Hunky - dunky
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Jessica Chapiness
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Yonito Tanu
Madrid, Spain
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
personality
oprah
puzzle
3D
octane
set
Still
c4d
Psichology
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.