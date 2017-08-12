Tamang people

Это история о храбрых тамангах, о людях, живущих в горах. Путешествуя в Непале, я оказалась в деревне Гатланг. Деревня находится почти на границе с Тибетом. Эта местность сильнее остальных пострадала от землятресения в 2015 году. Эпицентр был совсем рядом.
This is a story about Tamangs - brave people living in the mountains. Traveling in Nepal, I`ve been to the village of Gatlang. This village is almost at the border of Tibet. This area suffered from earthquake stronger than the rest country. Epicenter was very close and almost every house in village collapsed.
Недавно жизнь этой деревни сильно поменялась. Теперь от заката до рассвета люди трудятся над восстановлением внезапно разрушенной жизни. Здесь живут таманги, древнейший народ долины Катманду. У тамангов необычная национальная одежда с набедренными повязками, они выращивают кукурузу и картофель, занимаются скотоводством.
Recently, life of this village has changed dramatically. People are working to restore a suddenly destroyed life from dawn to dusk. Tamangs people is oldest people of Kathmandu valley. They have unusual national clothes with loincloths, they grow corn and potatoes, and are engaged in cattle breeding.
Работают все. Мужчины строят дома. Женщины таскают огромный бамбук и камни.
Everyone is involved. Men are building houses. Women are carryng huge bamboo and stones.
Дети присматривают за младшими братьями и сестрам, помогают в хозяйстве, а в остальное время играют.
Childs look after their younger brothers and sisters, help with the household and play the rest of the time.
Даже пожилые люди заняты делом — перебирают кукурузу, загружают зерно в мельницу, которая работает при помощи воды.
Even olders are busy - they sorting corn, loading the grain into a mill, which works with help of water.
Отдыхают на перекуре.
Rest on a smoke brake.
Деревня, несмотря на огромную утрату, полна жизни. Все кругом движется, люди заняты трудом с утра до вечера.
The village despite the huge loss is full of life. Everything is moving around, people are busy with work from morning till night.
В местном приходе на закате отмечают свадьбу, праздник будет длиться несколько дней.
At sunset in the local parish they celebrate the wedding. Celebration will go on for few days.
Я видела много непальских деревень, но здесь сила жизни чувствуется особенно, я задумалась почему? В тяжелых условиях мы ярче ощущаем близость потери. Жить хочется во много раз сильнее, когда появляется стимул бороться с обстоятельствами. Это желание защитить то, что мы любим.
I`ve seen many Nepalese villages, but here the power of life is felt especially, I wondered - why? In harsh conditions, we feel the nearness of loss more vividly. Willingness to live is many times stronger when some incentive to struggle with circumstances appears. This is the desire to protect what we love.
Сталкиваясь с трудностями, люди пытаются справляться с самой природой, умудряются жить с ней.
Faced with difficulties, people try to cope with nature itself, manage to live with it.
Пейзажи напоминают сериал Westworld, и мысли главного создателя Форда перекликаются с этим сюжетом. Порой мы избегаем того, чтобы смотреть на страдания, предпочитаем с ними не сталкиваться, хотим меньше переживать и волноваться.
Но лишь ощущая боль потери, мы ловим дыхание происходящего, видим результат своего движения, осознаем мощь эволюции, чувствуем саму силу жизненного процесса.
Landscapes reminds a series of Westworld TV series, and the thoughts of the main creator Ford echoing this story. Sometimes we avoid looking at suffering, prefer not to face them, we want to worry less. But only feeling the pain of loss, we catch the breath of what is happening, see the result of our movement, realize the power of evolution and feel the power of the life process.
Thanks for watching!
