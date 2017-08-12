Tamang people

Я видела много непальских деревень, но здесь сила жизни чувствуется особенно, я задумалась почему? В тяжелых условиях мы ярче ощущаем близость потери. Жить хочется во много раз сильнее, когда появляется стимул бороться с обстоятельствами. Это желание защитить то, что мы любим.



