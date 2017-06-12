MORITZ RESL
Vienna, Austria
Message
Message
Archdiploma Dynamic Identity
1073
133
10
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
A Universe of 777 Works
We designed the visual identity for this year’s Archdiploma — a bi-annual exhibition showcasing the best works from the fields of architecture and spatial planning.
The identity is a dynamic system allowing a broad range of used media.

Close connection to the content
In order to allow visual exploration and a multitude of output, our individually designed tool is tightly coupled with the content: every single graphical element represents an individual work. The identity is on the border line between infographics and abstract artwork. All the graphics are generated procedurally, are unique and can be used not only for print, but in different media like web, animation or (interactive) installation.

We created a dynamic identity, a 224-pages Catalogue, a responsive Website, all printed matter including several Posters, Bags, Invitation Cards, Envelopes, Signage and imagery/animations for Social Media.
Creative Direction, Design: Moritz Resl, Martin Grödl
Photography: Christina Häusler
Exhibition Photography: Georg Molterer
Intern: Matteo Roici
Client: Vienna University of Technology

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.