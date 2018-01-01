Discover
James Lipnickas
New Haven, CT, USA
The Creepers 1-7
Illustration
Character Design
Drawing
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/1/2018
Project Featured On:
SVA Portfolios
—
12/23/2017
Pencil
Graphite
Paper
James Lipnickas
New Haven, CT, USA
The Creepers 1-7
Illustration
Character Design
Drawing
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
1/1/2018
Project Featured On:
SVA Portfolios
—
12/23/2017
Tools Used
Tools
Pencil
Graphite
Paper
About
About
The Creepers 1-7 by James Lipnickas, 2017. Website: jameslipnickas.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/jameslipnickasart/ Store: jameslipnickas.big…
The Creepers 1-7 by James Lipnickas, 2017. Website: jameslipnickas.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/jameslipnickasart/ Store: jameslipnickas.bigcartel.com/
Published:
James Lipnickas
New Haven, CT, USA
Stories of the Strange and Unusual Series: 1-20
by:
James Lipnickas
Illustration
77
392
Featured On:
12/13/2017
Strange Disappearances 1-11
by:
James Lipnickas
Illustration
133
484
Featured On:
10/7/2017
The Ghost Witch Series: 1-17
by:
James Lipnickas
Illustration
54
267
Featured On:
9/7/2017
Ghost Witch: The Curse
by:
James Lipnickas
Illustration
35
159
Featured On:
9/1/2017
Ghost Witch Series (Images 1-12)
by:
James Lipnickas
Illustration
19
120
Featured On:
8/29/2017
Basic Info
The Creepers 1-7 by James Lipnickas, 2017. Website: jameslipnickas.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/jameslipnickasart/ Store: jameslipnickas.bigcartel.com/
Published:
Credits
James Lipnickas
New Haven, CT, USA
Tags
james lipnickas
creepy
Graphic Novel
Picture book
horror
Scifi
UFO
story
artwork
series
Tools Used
Pencil
Graphite
Paper
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
