Wypiekarnia Cafe & Bakery

Wypiekarnia is a scrumptious little cafe and bakery based in Poznan, Poland. We were asked to design a visual identity to accompany its sweet interior. The task was simple: create a visually appealing, light and fun brand to fit the place and the owner. We came up with a logo which could easily be made with frosting on a cake - perfect for home-made pastries and hand crafted custom interior elements. Read Less

