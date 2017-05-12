Multiple Owners
Natalia Żerko Poznań, Poland
Kuba Enzowski Poznan, Poland
Kommunikat Studio Poznań, Poland
Wypiekarnia Cafe & Bakery
1614
277
31
    Wypiekarnia is a scrumptious little cafe and bakery based in Poznan, Poland. We were asked to design a visual identity to accompany its sweet interior. The task was simple: create a visually appealing, light and fun brand to fit the place and the owner. We came up with a logo which could easily be made with frosting on a cake - perfect for home-made pastries and hand crafted custom interior elements. Read Less
Wypiekarnia
Cafe & Bakery
Wypiekarnia is a scrumptious little cafe and bakery based in Poznan, Poland. We were asked to design a visual identity to accompany its sweet interior. The task was simple: create a visually appealing, light and fun brand to fit the place and the owner. We came up with a logo which could easily be made with frosting on a cake - perfect for home-made pastries and hand crafted custom interior elements.

The circular shape of the logo is a perfect metaphor for a cake, a cookie or a pie. The soft rounded typography and brand design elements which encapsulate a feeling of a bit messy kitchen counter are a reflection of warm home-made baking which Wypiekarnia is proud of. Kasia, the owner, filled her adorable place with sweet colors and a big heart which was also put into the visual language of the brand, with delicate line drawings and pastel colors.

Credits:

Creative Direction: Natalia Żerko / Kommunikat
Art direction: Kuba Rutkowski / Kommunikat
Illustrations & icon design: Kaja Łata
Interior design: Ula Kaczmarek Studio
Interior photos: Pion Studio
Brand set design photos: Kommunikat

