Mark Summers
Waterdown, Ontario, Canada
Rolling Stone VIII
Illustration
Drawing
Art Direction
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/1/2017
Scratchboard
Rolling Stone VIII
Illustration
Drawing
Art Direction
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/1/2017
Scratchboard
Reguular assignment for Rolling Stone Magazine
James Franco
Erykah Badu
Billy Gibbons
Ozzy Osborne
Marilyn Manson
Annie Liebovitz
Gene Simmons
Michael Moore
Mark Summers
Waterdown, Ontario, Canada
Reguular assignment for Rolling Stone Magazine
Mark Summers
Waterdown, Ontario, Canada
Tags
rolling stone
editorial
caricature
portrait
humor
celebrities
Entertainment
Tools Used
Scratchboard
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
