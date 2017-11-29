UA - NAVY FOOTBALL

UNDER ARMOUR
Navy Football Uniform Announcement - Key Visuals
For the big Army vs. Navy game, Navy athletics teamed up with Under Armour to take their uniforms to the next level...
inspired by, and featuring the Blue Angels.
AD: Kirk Roush
CGI: Mike Campau & Jon Bosley
Photography: Sam Gordon & Mike Campau
Post Production: Mike Campau
Within 24 hrs. images went viral throughout social media and news outlets.
Concept sketches by Under Armour
CGI smoke simulations
CGI Blue Angels
In studio smoke bomb shots
Thank You!