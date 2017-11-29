UA - NAVY FOOTBALL

About

UNDER ARMOUR Navy Football Uniform Announcement - Key Visuals For the big Army vs. Navy game, Navy athletics teamed up with Under Armour to take their uniforms to the next level... inspired by, and featuring the Blue Angels. AD: Kirk Roush CGI: Mike Campau & Jon Bosley Photography: Sam Gordon & Mike Campau Post Production: Mike Campau Read Less

