Multiple Owners
Mike Campau Ann Arbor, MI, USA
Kirk Roush Baltimore, MD, USA
Samuel Gordon Baltimore, MD, USA
UA - NAVY FOOTBALL
    UNDER ARMOUR Navy Football Uniform Announcement - Key Visuals For the big Army vs. Navy game, Navy athletics teamed up with Under Armour to take… Read More
    UNDER ARMOUR Navy Football Uniform Announcement - Key Visuals For the big Army vs. Navy game, Navy athletics teamed up with Under Armour to take their uniforms to the next level... inspired by, and featuring the Blue Angels. AD: Kirk Roush CGI: Mike Campau & Jon Bosley Photography: Sam Gordon & Mike Campau Post Production: Mike Campau Read Less
UNDER ARMOUR
Navy Football Uniform Announcement - Key Visuals

For the big Army vs. Navy game, Navy athletics teamed up with Under Armour to take their uniforms to the next level...
inspired by, and featuring the Blue Angels.

AD: Kirk Roush
CGI: Mike Campau & Jon Bosley
Photography: Sam Gordon & Mike Campau
Post Production: Mike Campau
Within 24 hrs. images went viral throughout social media and news outlets.
Concept sketches by Under Armour
CGI smoke simulations
CGI Blue Angels
In studio smoke bomb shots
Thank You!
