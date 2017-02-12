Squarespace - Make it

Multiple Owners
    Working closely with the Squarespace team, we conceptualized, designed, and directed three commercials for their fall ’17 campaign. Each film is… Read More
    Working closely with the Squarespace team, we conceptualized, designed, and directed three commercials for their fall ’17 campaign. Each film is a tactile-take on the online experience —Blurring the lines between digital and physical, in a playful showcase of three iconic creatives & their worlds. Read Less
    Published:
Make it
Commercial ~ Squarespace
​​​​​​​Digital Made Physical.

Working closely with the Squarespace team, we conceptualized, designed, and directed three commercials for their fall ’17 campaign.

Each film is a tactile-take on the online experience — Blurring the lines between digital and physical, in a playful showcase of three iconic creatives & their worlds.
Behind the scenes
Design process

Credits:

Client: Squarespace
Creative, Design & Direction: ManvsMachine
Grade: Daniel De Vue (Glassworks)
Edit: Vid Price (Trim Editing)
DOP: Kaname Onoyama
Set Design: Stripeland
1st AD: Ben Gill
Styling: Anna Peftieva
Audio: Zelig Sound
Thank You!
