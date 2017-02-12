Squarespace - Make it

Make it
Commercial ~ Squarespace
Digital Made Physical.
Working closely with the Squarespace team, we conceptualized, designed, and directed three commercials for their fall ’17 campaign.
Each film is a tactile-take on the online experience — Blurring the lines between digital and physical, in a playful showcase of three iconic creatives & their worlds.
Behind the scenes
Design process
Credits:
Client: Squarespace
Creative, Design & Direction: ManvsMachine
Grade: Daniel De Vue (Glassworks)
Edit: Vid Price (Trim Editing)
DOP: Kaname Onoyama
Set Design: Stripeland
1st AD: Ben Gill
Styling: Anna Peftieva
Audio: Zelig Sound
Creative, Design & Direction: ManvsMachine
Grade: Daniel De Vue (Glassworks)
Edit: Vid Price (Trim Editing)
DOP: Kaname Onoyama
Set Design: Stripeland
1st AD: Ben Gill
Styling: Anna Peftieva
Audio: Zelig Sound
Thank You!