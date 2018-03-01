Susana Blasco
Bilbao, Spain
Multicover Gràffica Magazine
Graphic Design
    To illustrate the concept "are we all creative?" Gràffica suggests (art director: Víctor Palau) to use white ink on three different kinds of pape… Read More
    To illustrate the concept "are we all creative?" Gràffica suggests (art director: Víctor Palau) to use white ink on three different kinds of paper to make each copy unique, so there are no equal magazines. To do so, we create this multicover made with changing faces, an hybrid changing collage that generates more than 4.000 different covers, blending advanced digital printing techniques (Printer Impresum) and tradicional analogical collage with old magazines. Read Less
MULTICOVER AND BACK COVER GRÀFFICA MAGAZINE Nº 4

Editorial illustration.


January 2017.

To illustrate the concept "are we all creative?" Gràffica suggests (art director: Víctor Palau) to use white ink on three different kinds of paper to make each copy unique, so there are no equal magazines. To do so, we create this multicover made with changing faces, an hybrid changing collage that generates more than 4.000 different covers, blending advanced digital printing techniques (Printer Impresum) and tradicional analogical collage with old magazines.

More info about the creation & production process: HERE.

You can buy your unique magazine: HERE.

Selected Europe 2017
Nominated at Stone and Wood Award 2017
APé C!Print Award 2017.






