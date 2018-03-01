Multicover Gràffica Magazine

About

To illustrate the concept "are we all creative?" Gràffica suggests (art director: Víctor Palau) to use white ink on three different kinds of paper to make each copy unique, so there are no equal magazines. To do so, we create this multicover made with changing faces, an hybrid changing collage that generates more than 4.000 different covers, blending advanced digital printing techniques (Printer Impresum) and tradicional analogical collage with old magazines. Read Less

