    The sixth edition of the Integrated conference, subtitled 'Between Creativity and Criminality: The Art and Design of the Civil Domain', focused o…
    The sixth edition of the Integrated conference, subtitled 'Between Creativity and Criminality: The Art and Design of the Civil Domain', focused on the ambiguous space between market and state. In this civil domain, innovative design ideas, both physical and virtual, are often incubated in a grey zone between legality and illegality. Upon brief, we were confronted with these interesting paradoxes: does this public space still offer an inviting canvas for communication, and is this space still primarily physical? Posters have become wallpaper in the urban landscape while people walk by, staring at their phones. With no real budget for distribution, we came up with a meta-concept of a 'post real' poster campaign. Using a unique alphabet of posters, we wrote short provoking platitudes, sloganesque statements and topical juxtapositions and plastered them all over the digital canvas. The faux in-situ visuals were spread on social media, blogs and PR communication and before we knew it the studio was hit up with questions like: "Where can we find the posters?" and "What do you mean they're not real?" In essence, the poster (and its message) was distributed before it was printed. Other communication deliverables included a brochure, programme booklet, stage design, motion video for speaker announcements, tickets, bracelets and merchandise. And yes, there were also actual printed posters available at the conference as a "I've been there and got the poster" desirable.
Integrated 2017

The sixth edition of the Integrated conference, subtitled ‘Between Creativity and Criminality: The Art and Design of the Civil Domain’, focused on the ambiguous space between market and state. In this civil domain, innovative design ideas, both physical and virtual, are often incubated in a grey zone between legality and illegality.

Upon brief, we were confronted with these interesting paradoxes: does this public space still offer an inviting canvas for communication, and is this space still primarily physical? Posters have become wallpaper in the urban landscape while people walk by, staring at their phones. With no real budget for distribution, we came up with a meta-concept of a 'post real’ poster campaign.

Visit the website at https://integratedconf.org/

Website development by Matthias Deckx.
Event photography by Thijs Vervecken.












Using a unique alphabet of posters, we wrote short provoking platitudes, sloganesque statements and topical juxtapositions and plastered them all over the digital canvas. The faux in-situ visuals were spread on social media, blogs and PR communication and before we knew it the studio was hit up with questions like: “Where can we find the posters?” and “What do you mean they’re not real?”

In essence, the poster (and its message) was distributed before it was printed. Other communication deliverables included a brochure, programme booklet, stage design, motion video for speaker announcements, tickets, bracelets and merchandise. And yes, there were also actual printed posters available at the conference as a “I’ve been there and got the poster” desirable.



