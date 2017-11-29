Yeye Design
Chihuahua, Mexico
-holic.
    A donut that creates adiction, a fun and simple project with su mucho irony and sugar on it.
Holic is a fun and different project. We change the traditional way of developing brands for this type of products and our proposal is based on the irony of sugar consumption, in the end we all fell into the temptation of eating a chocolate donut, the first step to accept addiction is to recognize it. A simple solution that bases strength on the messages it displays through its applications.
It is almost impossible to resist the offer of a donut accompanied by a glass of milk or coffee, it does not matter if we are on a diet or not, nor how harmful is the sugar, a donut is a donut.
