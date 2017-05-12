Discover
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Suspended Void #2 | drawing series
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
1973
235
24
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Suspended Void #2 | drawing series
Drawing
Fine Arts
Illustration
Pencil on paper
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Suspended Void | drawing series
by:
Henrique de França
Drawing
399
2067
Featured On:
7/14/2017
Torpor #2 | drawing series
by:
Henrique de França
Drawing
1817
12088
Featured On:
9/27/2016
Torpor | exhibition view
by:
Henrique de França
Drawing
344
2339
Torpor | drawing series
by:
Henrique de França
Drawing
1724
17149
Featured On:
5/11/2016
Worksong | drawing series
by:
Henrique de França
Drawing
699
4146
Featured On:
6/6/2015
Basic Info
Pencil on paper
Credits
Henrique de França
São Paulo, Brazil
Tags
pencil
Realism
Human Figure
anatomy
Latin America
