Oriol Vidal
Barcelona, Spain
CHEFS #2
Illustration
Character Design
Digital Art
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/8/2018
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
2/8/2018
CHEFS #2 Opération baba!
Childrens novel. Paperback
Text by Christelle Chatel
2017 PlayBac
+info
You can buy it on
Amazon
Thank You!
Book Covers 2017
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
114
368
CHEFS #1
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1545
26775
Featured On:
5/11/2017
Mind Your Monsters
by:
Oriol Vidal
Character Design
4949
42700
Featured On:
10/7/2015
Lost in Space
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
1028
12847
Featured On:
10/15/2017
El islote de los perros
by:
Oriol Vidal
Illustration
2073
20341
Featured On:
6/22/2017
