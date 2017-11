About

St. Petersburg gallery Anna Nova, opened in 2005, nowadays is one of the leading Russian galleries working in the field of contemporary art. The gallery purposefully sets out to promote contemporary visual art, presenting and selling works of Russian and foreign artists of different art trends: from underground masters to the celebrities of modern art. In this project the goal was to give Anna Nova a brand new, refined and sophisticated, delicate art direction and deliver a visual design concept for website and its main sections. The solution was to achieve the right balance between contemporary, edgy page layouts and grid structures, and diverse flavor of the project and contemorary art in general, while also keep in mind traditional and elegant approach to typography direction and subtle details.

