Mehmet Gozetlik
Istanbul, Turkey
Message
Message
Azerbaijan Airlines Brand ID
4593
529
41
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Azerbaijan Airlines Brand ID
Completing the New Architectural Identity

Heydar Aliyev International Airport Terminal building’s conceptual architecture was designed by Arup. And Autoban Istanbul was responsible for all of the interior architecture. 

Working from Arup's high-contrast geometries and the ubiquitous sand colour of the city's limestone facades, Autoban layered surfaces with triangles, quadrilaterals and hexagons at varying scales to look legible and effortless instead of ornate. With this unique architectural identity, Autoban Istanbul wanted to complete the experience with a new visual language for the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan.

So, as a part of a new architectural style, we created a new logo system concept for Azerbaijan Airlines. A new brandmark is created based on quadrilaterals and the eight-pointed star of Azerbaijan. We developed a new logo with the custom lettering, an icon suite, livery, visual style, tone of voice materials.
-
© 2012-2017 Mehmet Gözetlik   Airport Photography: Kerem Sanlıman






Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.