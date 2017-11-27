Azerbaijan Airlines Brand ID

Completing the New Architectural Identity





Heydar Aliyev International Airport Terminal building’s conceptual architecture was designed by Arup. And Autoban Istanbul was responsible for all of the interior architecture.





Working from Arup's high-contrast geometries and the ubiquitous sand colour of the city's limestone facades, Autoban layered surfaces with triangles, quadrilaterals and hexagons at varying scales to look legible and effortless instead of ornate. With this unique architectural identity, Autoban Istanbul wanted to complete the experience with a new visual language for the flag carrier and largest airline of the country of Azerbaijan.





So, as a part of a new architectural style, we created a new logo system concept for Azerbaijan Airlines. A new brandmark is created based on quadrilaterals and the eight-pointed star of Azerbaijan. We developed a new logo with the custom lettering, an icon suite, livery, visual style, tone of voice materials.

© 2012-2017 Mehmet Gözetlik Airport Photography: Kerem Sanlıman



