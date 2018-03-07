Multiple Owners
TYPOMANIA 2017
    The International Typographic Festival Typomania is an annual type, typography, calligraphy and video event. The aim of the festival is to collect and connect as many type fans as possible and turn them into a professional community. The main goal of 2017 Typomania identity was to involve public in the process of creating it, and by that creating a buzz around the event. On the Typomania website we switched the cursor with a pencil and let every visitor draw anything they want there. In the end we have got around seven thousand drawings to use in different promotional materials like posters, brochures, flyers, animated videos, and a lot of festival merchandise. As a result of this promo people have sent twice as many videos for the typographic video competition as in last year. Read Less
The International Typographic Festival Typomania is an annual type, typography, calligraphy and video event. The aim of the festival is to collect and connect as many type fans as possible and turn them into a professional community.

The main goal of 2017 Typomania identity was to involve public in the process of creating it, and by that creating a buzz around the event. On the Typomania website we switched the cursor with a pencil and let every visitor draw anything they want there. In the end we have got around seven thousand drawings to use in different promotional materials like posters, brochures, flyers, animated videos, and a lot of festival merchandise.

As a result of this promo people have sent twice as many videos for the typographic video competition as in last year.
Drawing stuff on the website
Typomania 2017 teaser
Festival brochure
Festival flyers
Enamel pin
Iron mugs
Typomania posters for Ficciones Typografika
Sketchbook with a debossed cover
Around 3000 drawings were selected and put together into a poster. Silkscreen, 100/70 cm
Typomania video competition has 9 prizes by the number of letters in the name of the festival
Diplomas for winners of the video competition
Design & Art Direction: esh gruppa
Client: Typomania
Programming: Vladimir Tarasov 
Music: P_T 
Print management: Danila​​​​​​​ Nekrasov
Year: 2017
Awards: TIGDA. Bronze medal & Judges’Special Award
