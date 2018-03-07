TYPOMANIA 2017





The International Typographic Festival Typomania is an annual type, typography, calligraphy and video event. The aim of the festival is to collect and connect as many type fans as possible and turn them into a professional community.





The main goal of 2017 Typomania identity was to involve public in the process of creating it, and by that creating a buzz around the event. On the Typomania website we switched the cursor with a pencil and let every visitor draw anything they want there. In the end we have got around seven thousand drawings to use in different promotional materials like posters, brochures, flyers, animated videos, and a lot of festival merchandise.