Seung Uk Hong
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
character & illustration
Illustration
Animation
Character Design
1532
356
21
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/27/2017
Behance Mobile
Seung Uk Hong
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
character & illustration
Illustration
Animation
Character Design
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
11/27/2017
Seung Uk Hong
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
character design04
by:
Seung Uk Hong
Illustration
4106
38234
Featured On:
9/24/2017
speed painting06
by:
Seung Uk Hong
Illustration
3339
27999
Featured On:
10/1/2017
"Running Man" concept art
by:
Seung Uk Hong
Illustration
400
4016
Featured On:
8/2/2017
character design03
by:
Seung Uk Hong
Illustration
1774
10164
Featured On:
6/24/2017
speed painting05
by:
Seung Uk Hong
Illustration
1235
7932
Comments
Credits
Seung Uk Hong
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Tags
art
ILLUSTRATION
Character
doodle
Drawing
painting
animation
movie
Film
design
Behance Mobile
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
