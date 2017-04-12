Futura .
Majka is a protein brand for breastfeeding moms. Moms today are more conscious than ever about the products they consume. Due to this, they buy products from companies they know they can trust so we designed a friendly aproachable brand.
 
For the icon, we combined elements we can find in nature, it represents joy, beauty and growth, it also embraces the organic ingredients found in the product.

We designed a pattern for which we took inspiration in the vitamins contained and needed in the process of breastfeeding and in the recovery aferwards. We gave abstract forms to these to create a dynamic and enjoyable brand for the desired market.

Majka, the brand of protein for moms who know what is best for them and their babies.

Photos by Rodrigo Chapa
