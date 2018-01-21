Nord Stream. Moving package

About

NORD STREAM is a product line of preserved foods. The brand consists of 5 different tastes: sardine, smoked mussels, crab, octopus, squid. The ma… Read More

NORD STREAM is a product line of preserved foods. The brand consists of 5 different tastes: sardine, smoked mussels, crab, octopus, squid. The main competitive advantages of NORD STREAM are interactivity and responsiveness. Each package in the line is distinguished from the others due to its graphic and colour identification. While creating the concept, we came up with the idea that communication of the product with it’s potential customer should be done with the help of the hidden animation, which is based on the work of the moiré pattern. The picture which is on the top of the package starts moving when you open the package. It impresses and involves a customer into the process of communication with the product. Copyright: LOCO studio LLC. The brand is available for buying. — NORD STREAM — серия консервированных изделий. Бренд представлен линейкой из пяти видов морепродуктов: сардины, копченые мидии, краб, осьминог и кальмар. Основные конкурентные преимущества — это интерактивность и отзывчивость. Каждый вид упаковки имеет свою графическую и цветовую идентификацию. Разрабатывая дизайн-концепцию, мы разделяли идею упаковки, которая взаимодействует с потребителем за счет скрытой анимации. Сама анимация основана на принципе работы муарового узора. Анимация, расположенная на вкладыше, начинает двигаться, в процессе открывания упаковки. Это производит яркое впечатление и вовлекает вас в интерактивный процесс. Авторское право на эту концепцию принадлежит LOCO Studio LLC и доступно для покупки. Read Less

Published: