Wurst – 500g of the finest invitation.

About

An evening dedicated to the Sausage. An invitation in a sausage. Sausage music. Sausage salad. Everything sausage. Renowned Chef Richard Rauch creates his interpretation of Robert Buchberger’s sausages, to the tune of a live DJ Remix of Buchberger’s Sausage LP. An Ode to the craft of the sausage maker and butcher. Not only analog – but also digital. At saurewurst.at the analog essence of a sausage can be digitally experienced. Read Less

