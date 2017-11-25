Union Cowork Brand & Website

About

Union Cowork builds shared office spaces in neighborhoods throughout California, providing walkable & bikeable options for people to thrive in. Union approached Caava Design to help create a new identity that could expand with their business. We created a brand strategy and toolset that helped them achieve tremendous growth in one year, expanding from one location to five. Union earned national recognition as one of the top coworking spaces in the US. Read Less

