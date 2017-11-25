Cody Small
San Diego, CA, USA
Message
Message
Union Cowork Brand & Website
589
60
7
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Union Cowork builds shared office spaces in neighborhoods throughout California, providing walkable & bikeable options for people to thrive in. U… Read More
    Union Cowork builds shared office spaces in neighborhoods throughout California, providing walkable & bikeable options for people to thrive in. Union approached Caava Design to help create a new identity that could expand with their business. We created a brand strategy and toolset that helped them achieve tremendous growth in one year, expanding from one location to five. Union earned national recognition as one of the top coworking spaces in the US. Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.