BB Studio™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)

BB Studio™ Pro visualizes the process of a neo-grotesk typeface in daily use: compressed caps for space, adipose dots for small sizes, contemporary styling for headlines and symbols for intercultural communication.
● Styles: Headline, Headline Italic, Stencil, Text, Text Italic, Mono
● Scripts: Latin, Greek, Cyrillic
● 37 to 39 Opentype Features/Style
● 122 Languages Support
● 1,703 (Mono) to 1,937 (Stencil) Glyphs/Style
2013-2017 © Bold™
