BB Studio™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
BB Studio™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)
    BB Studio™ Pro visualizes the process of a neo-grotesk typeface in daily use: compressed caps for space, adipose dots for small sizes, contemporary styling for headlines and symbols for intercultural communication. ● Styles: Headline, Headline Italic, Stencil, Text, Text Italic, Mono ● Scripts: Latin, Greek, Cyrillic ● 37 to 39 Opentype Features/Style ● 122 Languages Support ● 1,703 (Mono) to 1,937 (Stencil) Glyphs/Style Developed & Published © 2013-2017 Bold Studio™
BB Studio™ Pro visualizes the process of a neo-grotesk typeface in daily use: compressed caps for space, adipose dots for small sizes, contemporary styling for headlines and symbols for intercultural communication. 

● Styles: Headline, Headline Italic, Stencil, Text, Text Italic, Mono
● Scripts: Latin, Greek, Cyrillic 
● 37 to 39 Opentype Features/Style
● 122 Languages Support
● 1,703 (Mono) to 1,937 (Stencil) Glyphs/Style

2013-2017 © Bold™

Available at our partner 
YouWorkForThem→

get in touch with us 
Facebook→
Instagram→




Thank You!
