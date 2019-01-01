BB Studio™ Pro – Typeface (2013/2017)

About

BB Studio™ Pro visualizes the process of a neo-grotesk typeface in daily use: compressed caps for space, adipose dots for small sizes, contemporary styling for headlines and symbols for intercultural communication. ● Styles: Headline, Headline Italic, Stencil, Text, Text Italic, Mono ● Scripts: Latin, Greek, Cyrillic ● 37 to 39 Opentype Features/Style ● 122 Languages Support ● 1,703 (Mono) to 1,937 (Stencil) Glyphs/Style Developed & Published © 2013-2017 Bold Studio™ Read Less

