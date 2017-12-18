Live EDITORIAL DESIGN
Join graphic designers as they create print-ready layouts for magazines, books & more.
Watch now
Multiple Owners
Madcats Agency Kyiv, Ukraine
Veronika Syniavska Kyiv, Ukraine
Eml Gorodetsky Kiev, Ukraine
Vik Vatamaniuk Kyiv, Ukraine
Alexander Solonko Kyiv, Ukraine
Gleb Petrov Kiev, Ukraine
Maria Kotemako Kiev, Ukraine
Alisa Revnova Kiev, Ukraine
Brightman
10377
771
50
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Brightman is a new Ukrainian law firm, technological consulting, which specializes in cryptocurrency investments. It was created by young, but ex… Read More
    Brightman is a new Ukrainian law firm, technological consulting, which specializes in cryptocurrency investments. It was created by young, but experienced lawyers who studied and worked in the US and Europe. Brightman does not look like most law firms, dominated by severe lawyers in business suits, arrogantly sitting behind huge wooden tables. Brightman's team conducts a dialogue with client on an equal footing, does not crouch, but also does not demonstrate exaggerated superiority. Creative approach is another advantage. They easily move away from generally accepted rules, generating non-standard ideas for each project. We were looking for the answer to the question, where there is nothing excess? The quest led us to mathematics. Any unnecessary element potentially leads to error or violates elegance. Mathematical formulas are just an example of a laconic perfection that accurately reflects the brand essence. Communication continues the concept — each message is built in the style of mathematical formulas. Such conciseness forms the character of the brand, demonstrating intellect and logic. Read Less
    Published:














Follow us on Facebook · Instagram · Youtube
Designed by Madcats Branding Agency in Kyïv · MMXVII






Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.