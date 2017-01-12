antonio reinhard
Tangerang, Indonesia
Nesia in Pambelang
857
102
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
    Adobe Photoshop

    illustration i made for Nesia, will by published by Mizan Publishing, it tells of Nesia, a princess searching for her heirloom, in her journey through Nusantara, she encounters each region's culture and stories Read Less
    Published:
Thank You!
