Nesia in Pambelang

About

illustration i made for Nesia, will by published by Mizan Publishing, it tells of Nesia, a princess searching for her heirloom, in her journey th… Read More

illustration i made for Nesia, will by published by Mizan Publishing, it tells of Nesia, a princess searching for her heirloom, in her journey through Nusantara, she encounters each region's culture and stories Read Less

Published: