On the Other Side - 2014
A cooperation assignment between the Royal Academy of Art The Hague and the Ministry of Finance about the ‘Miljoenennota’ (budget plans) of 2014.
This project shows that by framing and omitting data, it is possible to lie with statistics. In On the Other Handgraphs and statistics from de Miljoenennota are shown, in combination with the full data in order to show both sides of the story. The viewer is able to spot how data has been manipulated.

Exhibited in the Dutch Ministry of Finance from the 04.02.2014 / 20.02.2014

Size: 176 x 249 mm
Risograph
