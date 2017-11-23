OSBORNE MACHARIA
Nairobi, Kenya
ABSOLUT ONE SOURCE
Africa is in the midst of a Creative Revolution. A new breed of artists, musicians, and fashion designers is changing the way the world perceives Africa.

Happy to have collaborated with Absolut Vodka on this project dubbed One Source: Africa's On Fire both as a creative revolutionary featured in the film as well as the photographer for the campaign.
 

ClientAbsolut Vodka
Agency / Native VML, SA
CCO/CEO / Jason Xenopoulos
Creative Director / Ryan McManus
Production UnitEgg Films
Film DirectorSunu Gonera
DOPRory O'Grady
ProducersKerry Macdonald + Kerry Hosford
Photography AssistantVictor Ndalo + Edem Samuel
Art DepartmentAdi Koen
Assistant StylistKevo Abbra
LocationAccra + Cape Coast, Ghana
