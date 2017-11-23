ABSOLUT ONE SOURCE

Africa is in the midst of a Creative Revolution. A new breed of artists, musicians, and fashion designers is changing the way the world perceives Africa.
Happy to have collaborated with Absolut Vodka on this project dubbed One Source: Africa's On Fire both as a creative revolutionary featured in the film as well as the photographer for the campaign.
Client / Absolut Vodka
Agency / Native VML, SA
CCO/CEO / Jason Xenopoulos
Creative Director / Ryan McManus
Production Unit / Egg Films
Film Director / Sunu Gonera
DOP / Rory O'Grady
Producers / Kerry Macdonald + Kerry Hosford
Photography Assistant / Victor Ndalo + Edem Samuel
Art Department / Adi Koen
Assistant Stylist / Kevo Abbra
Location / Accra + Cape Coast, Ghana
