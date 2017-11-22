About

Is a serie of artifacts where digital aesthetics meets functionality, or maybe don't. At first sight is hard to perceive their function and why they were made for, and that’s the whole point. Aesthetifacts talks about our nowadays reflection. Once you feel safe and satisfied, you can go one step deeper. Read Less

