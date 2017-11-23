Graphéine
Be API - Brand Design
    Don’t worry, be Api!  Precision farming for the 21st century Design of the Be API visual identity created by InVivo, with which the first french farming cooperative group aims at being a leader in precision farming in France. Digital transformation and big data are opportunities to improve the performance of agriculture while optimizing energy consumption. Be API supports farmers by providing them effective solutions, to make precision farming the 21st century production method. The objective of the visual identity is to develop the Be Api brand awareness in order to federate the largest number of farmers. We have created a sign that symbolizes the concept of precision farming, by making the synthesis of its technological, economic and environmental issues. The Be Api logo represents an agriculture that is both innovative and respectful of the soil and the people who cultivate it. Read Less
Don’t worry, be Api! 
Precision farming for the 21st century

Design of the Be API visual identity created by InVivo, with which the first french farming cooperative group aims at being a leader in precision farming in France. Digital transformation and big data are opportunities to improve the performance of agriculture while optimizing energy consumption. Be API supports farmers by providing them effective solutions, to make precision farming the 21st century production method.

The objective of the visual identity is to develop the Be Api brand awareness in order to federate the largest number of farmers. We have created a sign that symbolizes the concept of precision farming, by making the synthesis of its technological, economic and environmental issues. The Be Api logo represents an agriculture that is both innovative and respectful of the soil and the people who cultivate it.

Conception de l’identité visuelle de Be API créé par InVivo, avec lequel le premier groupe coopératif agricole français ambitionne de se positionner comme leader de l’agriculture de précision en France. La transformation digitale et le big data sont autant d’opportunités pour améliorer les performances de l’agriculture tout en optimisant la consommation d’énergie. Be API accompagne les agriculteurs en leur apportant des solutions efficaces pour faire de l’agriculture de précision le mode de production du 21e siècle.

L’objectif de l’identité visuelle était de développer la notoriété de la marque Be Api pour fédérer le plus grand nombre d’agriculteurs. Notre proposition s’est donc concentrée sur la création d’un signe qui a pour vocation de symboliser le concept d’agriculture de précision en faisant la synthèse de ses enjeux technologiques, économiques et environnementaux. Le logotype de Be Api est le symbole d’une agriculture à la fois innovante et respectueuse de la terre et des hommes qui la cultivent.

