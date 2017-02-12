Multiple Owners
In My World
    One in four of us will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in our lives. These illnesses are exacerbated for people liv…
    One in four of us will be affected by mental or neurological disorders at some point in our lives. These illnesses are exacerbated for people living in adverse conditions like severe poverty, conflict and war. In these communities, treatment is scarce and the ill are often stigmatized or worse, imprisoned for fear of their affliction. For the In My World campaign, Witness Change founder and acclaimed photographer, Robin Hammond, traveled to Lebanon, South Sudan, Togo and Madagascar to document the stories of people living in environments that compromise their mental health, from prisons and refugee camps to impoverished and war-torn communities. See live site: http://www.onedayinmyworld.com/ Webdesign: Hello Monday Photography: Robin Hammond Sound Design: Andreas Hald Read Less
