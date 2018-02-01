Discover
SWISS
Photography
Digital Photography
Architecture
In November 2017 Kim traveled to Switzerland an captured the epic beauty of its landscape and architecture.
Grundtvigs Church II
by:
Kim Høltermand
Architecture
149
527
Mesa
by:
Kim Høltermand
Architecture
353
2356
LEGO House
by:
Kim Høltermand
Architecture
389
3726
Featured On:
12/13/2017
The Wadden Sea Centre
by:
Kim Høltermand
Architecture
1109
13999
Featured On:
11/21/2017
Domkyrkoforum
by:
Kim Høltermand
Photography
483
3412
Featured On:
12/3/2017
In November 2017 Kim traveled to Switzerland an captured the epic beauty of its landscape and architecture.
Kim Høltermand
Copenhagen, Denmark
Landscape
architecture
swiss
Switzerland
minimal
epic
Nature
modern
dark
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
