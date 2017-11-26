Love Is Metaphysical Gravity

About

A series of images from my second trip to Svalbard (78º North) documenting the unearthly beauty of the KSAT Satellite Station and the story of a … Read More

A series of images from my second trip to Svalbard (78º North) documenting the unearthly beauty of the KSAT Satellite Station and the story of a next generation weather satellite which was recently put into polar orbit to monitor our climate and give us better warning of potential weather disasters. Read Less

Published: