1960s – ’80s sci-fi books, swiss style, discotheques, my mother and all the pretty girls inspired this font. Primary this is a display typeface made for industrial environment, especially for spaceships and spacecrafts. Made in 2017, Budapest by Attila Horváth. Read Less

