Bartosz Kosowski
Łódź, Poland
Illustrations 2016-2017
    Adobe Photoshop

    A set of illustrations created and published in 2016-2017. The clients include Monocle, Chicago Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Hiscox Insurance, Slate, Apent Rom, Rise, Wysokie Obcasy, Zwierciadlo. Read Less
A set of illustrations created and published in 2016-2017.

The clients include Monocle, Chicago Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Hiscox Insurance, Slate, Apent Rom, Rise, Wysokie Obcasy, Zwierciadlo.

All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.

***
Tame Impala

The covers inspired by Tame Impala's video "The Less I Know The Better" created by Canada and the cheerleaders' outfits designed by Ferran Capo.

To see the full project, click here.


Monocle

A series of illustrations for the articles about embassies published in Monocle magazine.

To see the full project, click here.


Russian embassy in Havana:
British embassy in Rome:
Canadian embassy in Tokyo:
***

Points of Courage

A set of portraits and illustrations for the series of podcasts and articles entitled "Points of Courage" for Slate Magazine and Hiscox Insurance.


To see the full project, click here.


***

Shakespeare 400

An illustration for the article about Chicago's Shakespeare 400 international arts festival and the relevance of Shakespeare plays in today's world. Published in "Chicago Magazine".

To see the full project, click here.

***

Champions League

Key visual illustration for Canal + Champions League opening (to see the full project, click here):

***

"Åpent Rom" 

Various illustrations for  "Åpent Rom" magazine. 

***

Snowzilla

A non-commissioned illustration inspired by the Snowzilla snowstorm (some parts of the US received at least 20 inches of snow).
I wanted to play with the idea of the mock-up magazine cover which would show 250 feet of snow in New York ;)

To see the full project, click here.
***

Rise

A selection of portraits and illustrations created for redesigned Rise blog. 

To see the full project, click here.

Wysokie Obcasy Extra

A selection of illustrations for Wysokie Obcasy Extra magazine. 

To see the full project, click here and here.
Anger Management
The Hollywood Reporter

An editorial illustration for the article about the aftermath of the Oscar mix up. Published in The Hollywood Reporter.

To see the full project, click here.
Zwierciadlo

An illustration for the article about toxic bosses.

To see the full project, click here.
An illustration for the article about the things that make us happy.

To see the full project, click here.
c/o HOPS Cover

Cover illustration for c/o Hops magazine. The summer issue of the magazine is all about saison and it tells the story of how this Wallonian farm workers' beer became a popular craft beer in States.

To see the full project, click here.

***
Some of the work in progress shots and the illustrations in print:
Thank You!
