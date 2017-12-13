Illustrations 2016-2017

A set of illustrations created and published in 2016-2017.
The clients include Monocle, Chicago Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Hiscox Insurance, Slate, Apent Rom, Rise, Wysokie Obcasy, Zwierciadlo.
All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.
Tame Impala
The covers inspired by Tame Impala's video "The Less I Know The Better" created by Canada and the cheerleaders' outfits designed by Ferran Capo.
Monocle
A series of illustrations for the articles about embassies published in Monocle magazine.
Russian embassy in Havana:
British embassy in Rome:
Canadian embassy in Tokyo:
Shakespeare 400
An illustration for the article about Chicago's Shakespeare 400 international arts festival and the relevance of Shakespeare plays in today's world. Published in "Chicago Magazine".
Champions League
Key visual illustration for Canal + Champions League opening (to see the full project, click here):
"Åpent Rom"
Various illustrations for "Åpent Rom" magazine.
Snowzilla
A non-commissioned illustration inspired by the Snowzilla snowstorm (some parts of the US received at least 20 inches of snow).
I wanted to play with the idea of the mock-up magazine cover which would show 250 feet of snow in New York ;)
To see the full project, click here.
Rise
A selection of portraits and illustrations created for redesigned Rise blog.
Anger Management
The Hollywood Reporter
An editorial illustration for the article about the aftermath of the Oscar mix up. Published in The Hollywood Reporter.
Zwierciadlo
An illustration for the article about toxic bosses.
An illustration for the article about the things that make us happy.
c/o HOPS Cover
Cover illustration for c/o Hops magazine. The summer issue of the magazine is all about saison and it tells the story of how this Wallonian farm workers' beer became a popular craft beer in States.
Some of the work in progress shots and the illustrations in print:
