Portraits 2016-2017

A compilation of portraits created and published in 2016-2017.
The clients include Apple, Canal +, Chicago Magazine, Institutional Investor, The Hollywood Reporter, Netjets, Hiscox Insurance, Slate, Apent Rom, Rise, Smithsonian, Lightning Guides and Ars Cameralis.
All the illustrations were drawn and coloured with Wacom CintiQ in PS.
***
Euro 2016
A selection of sketches created during Euro 2016 (to see the full project, click here):
NetJets magazine:
Henrik Stenson (to see the full project, click here):
Champions League
Portraits for the key visual illustration for Canal + Champions League opening (to see the full project, click here):
***
Institutional Investor
A set of portraits for Institutional Investor magazine.
***
Åpent Rom
A portrait of Tor Halmrast for "Åpent Rom" magazine (to see the full project, click here):
***
Smithsonian Magazine
Contributors' portraits for Smithsonian Magazine. (to see the full project, click here):
***
Lightning Guides
A series of author's portraits for the Lightning Guides series. (to see the full project, click here):
***
The Economist's 1843 Magazine
A portrait of two Russian pianists - Igor Levit and Daniil Trifonov (to see the full project, click here):
***
Rotarian
Henry Winkler (to see the full project, click here):
***
Hollywood Reporter
Thomas Tull
A portrait of Thomas Tull for the article about his departure from Legendary (to see the full project, click here):
Michael Bloomberg
A portrait of Michael Bloomberg for the article about two sides of his business (to see the full project, click here):
***
Game of Thrones
A set of Game of Thrones portraits created before the new season premiere (to see the full project, click here):
***
Rise
A selection of portraits created for redesigned Rise blog (to see the full project, click here):
***
Stadion Slaski
Irena Kirsztenstein (Szewińska) / Wlodzimierz Lubanski / Gerard Cieslik - Stadion Slaski legends poster (to see the full project, click here):
***
Apple
***
Some of the work in progress shots together with printed pieces:
Thank You!