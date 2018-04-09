Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Global Launch

About

I shot these images for Chevrolet's Global Launch of the highly anticipated and insanely powerful, 2019 Corvette ZR1. As a huge car nerd and performance junky, it was a serious honor being commissioned to shoot such a heroic car, not only for Chevy, but for the automotive industry as a whole. 755hp!! Part 2 of this shoot should be released soon. Read Less

