Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Global Launch
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 | Global Launch
Photography
    I shot these images for Chevrolet's Global Launch of the highly anticipated and insanely powerful, 2019 Corvette ZR1. As a huge car nerd and perf… Read More
    I shot these images for Chevrolet's Global Launch of the highly anticipated and insanely powerful, 2019 Corvette ZR1. As a huge car nerd and performance junky, it was a serious honor being commissioned to shoot such a heroic car, not only for Chevy, but for the automotive industry as a whole. 755hp!! Part 2 of this shoot should be released soon. Read Less
Client: Chevrolet
Agency: Commonwealth McCann
Photographer: Alex Bernstein
Art Director: Bryan Durco
Art Producer: Lilian Ikera
On-Set Retouching / Look & Feel: Gloss Postproduction
Final Retouching: Pixlhut
Rep & Production: Anderson Hopkins / Kindly Productions

