DUROC
Website

Duroc is a subsidiary of Delassus Group,
specializing in tomatoes produced in Morocco.
They are the tomato market leaders in England.
SHOOTING FILM

We have created colorful and lively scenes,
to present the values of Duroc and its products.
We produced about fifteen scenes which are present on the website. 
SHOOTING PHOTO

We created visuals for the Duroc posters,
keeping the same universe as the videos.
WEBSITE

For the redesign of the site duroc.ma,
we wanted to stage the brand's products in a colorful pop universe
that reflect the dynamism and modernity of the company.
MOBILE

Always in a concern of performance and fluidity,
the mosaic is available on mobile.
INFORMATIONS

Client
Duroc

Date
November 2017

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.