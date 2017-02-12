—
Thanks to new brand positioning, a new visual identity and an online platform, Shoot can claim its position as a hub of professional visual storytellers that includes photographers, videographers, retouchers and producers.
The brand platform features different lines built around the word “Shoot” that openly express the spirit in which the company operates. The logo was reworked and rethought in a way that would make it more malleable. Depending on the context in which the logo lives, its letters move, multiply, transform and integrate various typographic elements. Like the company that seeks to continually reinvent itself, the logo transforms to hint at the story behind the image. Choosing a contrasting palette of black, white and grey leaves lots of room for the colours of the images it hosts.
—
Grâce à un nouveau positionnement de marque, une nouvelle identité visuelle et une plateforme en ligne, Shoot prend position comme un hub de conteurs visuels professionnels, avec à son bord photographes, vidéastes, retoucheurs et producteurs.
La plateforme de marque met en vedette différentes lignes construites à partir du mot « Shoot » qui expriment ouvertement l’esprit dans lequel la compagnie travaille. Son logo a été revu et pensé afin d’être malléable. Selon le contexte dans lequel le logo vit, ses lettres bougent, se multiplient, se transforment et intègrent divers éléments typographiques. À l‘image de l’entreprise qui cherche à se réinventer continuellement, le logo se métamorphose pour évoquer l’histoire derrière l’image. Le choix d’une palette contrastée de noir, de blanc et de gris permet de laisser toute la place à la couleur des images qu’elle accueille.