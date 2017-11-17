Sightings. Vol.2/ Avistamientos. Vol.2

Avistamientos vol.2
Segunda serie de 10 "Sightings" que se exhibió en el mes de junio en Darmstadt, Alemania, en la galería kunsthalle Darmstadt.
Lápiz sobre papel Fabiano Schizzi, impresión fotográfica y máquina de escribir sobre papel.
Espero que las disfruten.
Sightings vol.2
Second series of 10 "Sightings" that was exhibited in the month of June in Darmstadt, Germany in the gallery kunsthalle Darmstadt.
Pencil on Fabriano Schizzi paper, photographic print and typewriter on paper.
I hope you enjoy them.
Thank You!