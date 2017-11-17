Sightings. Vol.2/ Avistamientos. Vol.2

In 1974 the existence of an extraterrestrial contact cult called "the chosen ones" was known.





Emmett Jackson, a farmer native from Arkansas, has led the congregation since its inception, assuring that in December of 1977 all the firstborn of the cult would be chosen to be taken beyond the stars.





It is estimated that the group exceeded 800 active members, including 327 children of whom there is no record since 1977.





Emmett Jackson was arrested in 1978 on a conspiracy charge.





The authenticity of the photograph has never been verified.





Arkansas, United States.

1977



