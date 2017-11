Digital Illustrations for advertising. Bankia

I received the commission from the Spanish agency "El Ruso de Rocky" for the creation of a series of illustrations for the insurance campaign "At some point something is going to break" of Bankia.In this project the final art of the illustrations had to be flat, without volume. I hardly needed treatment in photoshop, however once the order was finished I decided for my own to give them something more volume in order to enrich the final result.To carry out this project I have used the same technique that I explain in my domestika course . A very simple way of working but with which you can achieve professional results in a very short time