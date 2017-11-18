Digital Illustrations for advertising. Bankia

I received the commission from the Spanish agency "El Ruso de Rocky" for the creation of a series of illustrations for the insurance campaign "At some point something is going to break" of Bankia.
In this project the final art of the illustrations had to be flat, without volume. I hardly needed treatment in photoshop, however once the order was finished I decided for my own to give them something more volume in order to enrich the final result.
To carry out this project I have used the same technique that I explain in my domestika course. A very simple way of working but with which you can achieve professional results in a very short time
Recibí el encargo de la agencia española "El Ruso de Rocky" para la creación de una serie de ilustraciones para la campaña de seguros "En algún momento algo se va a romper" de Bankia.
En este proyecto el acabado final de las ilustraciones tenía que ser plano, sin volumen. Apenas necesitaba de tratamiento en photoshop, sin embargo una vez terminado el encargo y de manera personal he decidido darles algo más de volumen con la finalidad de enriquecer el resultado final.
Para realizar este proyecto he usado la misma técncia que explico en mi curso de domestika. Una forma de trabajar muy sencilla pero con la que se pueden conseguir resultados profesionales en muy poco tiempo.
