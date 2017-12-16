Tata&Friends Studio
Madrid, Spain
Message
Message
ESA Brand Redesign
2710
683
43
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net



Rethink concept: 
ESA is the European Space Agency and its mission is to shape the development of space exploration. Less known than it's American counterpart NASA, but just as strong in its achievements. ESA is part of the elite in space exploration.

Icon Magazine asked us to rebrand any possible thing for their rethink section. As we've been in love with the idea of rebranding the European Space Agency since a long time, we knew we had to go for it.

Our rethink goal was to awaken the curiosity of people to space & understand the achievements of a united Europe in exploring the universe. Union makes force.  

The New ESA logotype is built and inspired by the launch of a rocket, integrated directly in the letter a.

​​​​​​​

This new approach brings a memorable branding that fits with the modern and futuristic ideas of ESA, helping them to awaken interest in new generations. 


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.