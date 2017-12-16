ESA Brand Redesign













Rethink concept:

ESA is the European Space Agency and its mission is to shape the development of space exploration. Less known than it's American counterpart NASA, but just as strong in its achievements. ESA is part of the elite in space exploration.





Icon Magazine asked us to rebrand any possible thing for their rethink section. As we've been in love with the idea of rebranding the European Space Agency since a long time, we knew we had to go for it.





