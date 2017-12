About

We were commissioned to work with Converse global brand design team to help develop the typography and arrangement for their new visual identity. The star chevron remains the focal point and is leveraged as part of their heritage, which is also representative of a company that is moving forward. The new wordmark is inspired by aspects of past typographic approaches, which have graced the Converse word throughout their 108 year history. Read Less

