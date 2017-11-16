Armani Exchange
The Client
Armani Exchange constitutes one of several sub-brands of the Giorgio Armani commercial empire. Created in 1991, A | X became a fashion icon of the 90's. The first store opened its doors in Manhattan, NY in September of 1991 becoming the flagship store and one of the most iconic brand stores. Nowadays, there are 270 stores in 31 countries around the world, placing themselves as the entryway to the Armani world for those young customers who prefer to shop in clothing boutiques instead of department stores.
The Objective
Armani Exchange was launched, initially, in conjunction with a company responsible for the production and distribution of the brand. Over the years, Giorgio Armani re-acquired more participation and returned back to full ownership in 2014. As part of his return, Giorgio Armani decided to work on the logo in order to improve its legibility and aesthetics, establishing empathy with its young market.
The Solution
In collaboration with the Armani Exchange internal strategy department, we developed a new logo that's more modern and readable. The monogram and typographic logo are unified, attaining a strong and memorable positioning. The solution comes in company with a strategy of arranged typographical adjustments that work in the various brand applications including packaging and stationery.
Armani Exchange constituye una de las diversas sub-marcas del emporio comercial de Giorgio Armani. Creada en 1991, A | X se volvió un ícono de la moda en los años 90's. La primer tienda abrió sus puertas en Manhattan, NY en Septiembre de 1991 llegando a ser considerada la tienda principal y la mas icónica de la marca. En la actualidad, existen 270 tiendas en 31 países alrededor del mundo colocándose como la entrada al mundo Armani para aquellos clientes jóvenes que prefieren comprar en boutiques en lugar de tiendas departamentales.
Armani Exchange fue lanzada, en un inicio, en conjunto con una compañía encargada de la producción y distribución de la marca. Al paso de los años, Giorgio Armani fue re-adquiriendo mayor participación regresando a propiedad plena en 2014. Como parte de su regreso, Giorgio Armani decidió recrear el logotipo con la finalidad de mejorar su legibilidad y estética estableciendo empatía con el mercado de jóvenes.
En colaboración con el departamento de estrategia interna de Armani Exchange, desarrollamos un nuevo logotipo que es mas legible y moderno. El monograma y logo tipográfico se unifican para lograr un posicionamiento fuerte y memorable. La solución va acompañada de una estrategia de acomodos tipográficos ordenados que funcionan en las muy variadas aplicaciones de la marca incluyendo empaques y papelería.
