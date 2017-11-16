Multiple Owners
Peter Tarka London, United Kingdom
Mateusz Krol Warsaw, Poland
JVG ™ Madrid, Spain
YOOX: Make a Wish
5849
1064
52
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe Creative Cloud

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Make a Wish is Yoox international campaign for the christmas season 2017. Illustrated by Peter Tarka, five snow globes were created to showcase, … Read More
    Make a Wish is Yoox international campaign for the christmas season 2017. Illustrated by Peter Tarka, five snow globes were created to showcase, in an abstract way, feature presents you can find at Yoox: the likeables, the desirables, the formidables, the unmissables and the adorables. Yoox, established in 2000, is the world’s leading online lifestyle store for fashion, design & art. Read Less
    Published:
Full project on YOOX site: https://goo.gl/vLnEnW
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.