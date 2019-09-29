Lewis Miller Design is one of the leading florists and event designers in New York City. His team works with high-end fashion brands and international clientele to create breath-taking experiences.

The brand we created for him is centered on the idea of juxtapositions. Lewis embraces the raw and refined. He has a love for old world charm mixed with a modern sensibility. The final outcome was a look that is both masculine and delicate, buttoned up and askew, natural and unexpected.









