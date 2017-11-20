Our world with technology

I've been working closely with industry leaders on visualising how the latest technologies are transforming the traditional industries. GE Additive, for example, was formed to enable the transformative power of advanced manufacturing, increase production efficiency and bring down costs. Innovative business Airware, are determined to take utilities, mining, insurance companies to one step higher with their technologies of drones. Energy company EDF are researching a futuristic and more sustainable living with data analysis, the Wall Street Journal has taken the opportunity in their special edition Future of Everything, to cover the transformation of humanity with stories from computing in the multiverse to ecstatic trauma therapy. I had the opportunities to work on and learn about these technology subjects.