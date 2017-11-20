Jing Zhang
London, United Kingdom
Message
Message
Our world with technology
2995
404
35
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
I've been working closely with industry leaders on visualising how the latest technologies are transforming the traditional industries. GE Additive, for example, was formed to enable the transformative power of advanced manufacturing, increase production efficiency and bring down costs. Innovative business Airware, are determined to take utilities, mining, insurance companies to one step higher with their technologies of drones. Energy company EDF are researching a futuristic and more sustainable living with data analysis, the Wall Street Journal has taken the opportunity in their special edition Future of Everything, to cover the transformation of humanity with stories from computing in the multiverse to ecstatic trauma therapy. I had the opportunities to work on and learn about these technology subjects.    
The protection technology of a Smith helmet
Future of Everything
A Smart Home energy system
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.